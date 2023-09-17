iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

