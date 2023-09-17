iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,239,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,828. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $345.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

