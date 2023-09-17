iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.84 on Friday, hitting $447.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,239,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,828. The firm has a market cap of $345.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.