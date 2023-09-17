Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $53.22 Million Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,918,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares during the quarter. Tucows comprises approximately 4.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned about 0.18% of Tucows worth $53,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tucows by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tucows by 793.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Tucows by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tucows by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Price Performance

Tucows stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 71.93% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $84.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tucows in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCX

Tucows Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.