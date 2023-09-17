Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $95.64.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

