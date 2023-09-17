Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQS opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

