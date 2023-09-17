Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,072 shares of company stock worth $624,917 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

