InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) PT Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

InnovAge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INNV opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.16. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.