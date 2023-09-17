InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) PT Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
InnovAge Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INNV opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.16. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.45.
InnovAge Company Profile
