HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.48.

HireRight stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 million, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.86 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

