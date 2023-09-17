Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLF. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Herbalife by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Herbalife by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP increased its holdings in Herbalife by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 163,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,388 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

