Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (HM1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on October 18th

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.
Hearts and Minds Investments Stock Performance
