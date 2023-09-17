HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.8 %

HCA stock opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

