Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
