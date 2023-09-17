Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,303,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 94,365 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,627,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after buying an additional 168,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 319.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 849,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 646,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

