Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $197.60.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

