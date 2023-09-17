Gradient Investments LLC Has $65.04 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $65,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 191,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 163,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

