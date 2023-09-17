Gradient Investments LLC Has $16.82 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 455,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,694,000 after buying an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

UPS stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.33 and its 200-day moving average is $178.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

