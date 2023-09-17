Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $426.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

