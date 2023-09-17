Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

