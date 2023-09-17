Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after buying an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after buying an additional 1,529,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

