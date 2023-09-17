GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.45.

GDDY stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,478. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 494.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

