General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $44.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

GM stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

