General Motors (NYSE:GM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

GM opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

