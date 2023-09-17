General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.79.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

