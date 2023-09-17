General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

