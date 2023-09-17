FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $184.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

