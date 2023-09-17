FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.68. Approximately 17,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $11,682,000.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

