Foster Group Inc. Invests $250,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

