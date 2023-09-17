Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

