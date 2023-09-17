FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT opened at $272.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.46. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

