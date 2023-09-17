Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IVV opened at $447.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.