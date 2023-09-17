Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 487.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69,520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VV stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

