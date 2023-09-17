Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $45.45 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

