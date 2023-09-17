Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $283.46 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.