Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,558 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

