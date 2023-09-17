First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 32.5% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $20,554,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

