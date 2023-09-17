First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

