Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $708,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

