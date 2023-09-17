Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.52% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,804,000 after buying an additional 640,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after buying an additional 162,468 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after buying an additional 89,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,427,000 after acquiring an additional 516,445 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,650. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

