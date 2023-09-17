Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Down 1.2%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 1,805 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.72% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

