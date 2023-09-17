ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETAO International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of ETAO International during the first quarter worth $95,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ETAO International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ETAO International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETAO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETAO International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETAO opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. ETAO International has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care and biomedical technologies to patients in China. It is involved in designing an ecosystem that consist of hospitals, specialized clinics, artificial intelligence/big data diagnosis, medical analysis services, biotechnology companies, and an insurance agency company that enables patient to receive medical assistance and healthcare services.

