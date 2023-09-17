Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.73.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$47.60 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$44.86 and a 12-month high of C$56.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.83%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

