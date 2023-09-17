Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.58.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

