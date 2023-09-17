DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.29.

DaVita Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $116.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

