Czech National Bank Has $8.18 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,577,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.