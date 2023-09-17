Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.0% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $43,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $601.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

