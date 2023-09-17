Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,429 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $278.23 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

