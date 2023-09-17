Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of A2Z Smart Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZ opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.75. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 750.22% and a negative net margin of 160.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.