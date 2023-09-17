Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of A2Z Smart Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:AZ opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.75. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.90.
About A2Z Smart Technologies
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.
