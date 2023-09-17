Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,814,000 after buying an additional 192,826 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

