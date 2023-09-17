Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

