Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 317,529 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the period.
Shares of ARDC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $119,325.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
